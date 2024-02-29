Shohei Ohtani announces marriage

TOKIO-. The baseball star Shohei Ohtani He announced on his Instagram account that he got married. The all-around player joined the Los Angeles Dodgers in December on a 10-year, $700 million contract.

“The season is approaching, but I would like to announce to everyone that I have gotten married,” he said in a message in Japanese on Instagram.

He noted that his wife is Japanese, although he did not identify her. He said she would reveal more in an interview on March 1.

“I started a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers, but I have also started a new life with someone from my home country, Japan, who is very special to me,” he wrote. “I started a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers, but I have also started a new life with someone from my home country, Japan, who is very special to me,” he wrote.

The player asked the media to avoid “conducting unauthorized interviews.”

The news was made public in the middle of the night in North America and late in the afternoon in Japan, where it immediately made the news on local television.

Embed – Shohei Ohtani | on Instagram: “To all my friends and fans throughout , I have an announcement to make : Not only have I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers but I also have began a new life with someone from my Native country of Japan who is very special to me and I wanted everyone to know I am now married . I am excited for what is come and thank you for your support .”

Local television stations report daily on their training sessions in the United States, and due to their unprecedented success in North America they have become a source of pride for Japan, and the Dodgers have become the favorite team of the Japanese.

Ohtani is training in Arizona for the upcoming MLB season, which the Dodgers will begin in Seoul, South Korea, on March 20-21 with a two-game series against the San Diego Padres.

Ohtani, 29, is Japan’s biggest celebrity and there has always been curiosity about his personal life, which he has kept private. Her activity and her image have always focused on baseball, without scandals or tabloid news.

The Instagram post also included a photo of his dog “Dekopin,” also called “Decoy.”

“We hope the two of us — and one animal — work together,” he wrote.

Ohtani just had surgery on his right elbow and will not pitch this season. He will be a designated hitter, and it is expected that he will also play as an outfielder.

This week he had a perfect spring training debut, hitting a two-run homer in a game against the Chicago White Sox.

Source: AP