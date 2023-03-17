Stoned and drunk: accident with 2.16 per thousand on the bike

As reported by the Forchheim police, a 35-year-old had an accident with her bicycle on Thursday evening. Luckily the woman was alone. According to the report, the incident occurred in the confluence of Serlbacher Strasse and Goethestrasse.

According to her own statements and a breath alcohol test by the police, the fact that the woman caused the accident should not really be surprising. The cyclist stated to the officers that she had previously “took pot”.

Cyclist was on the road with 2.16 per thousand

The alcohol test even gave a value of 2.16 per mille on top of that. She was slightly injured in the fall and suffered abrasions on her face. Blood was taken at the nearby university hospital.

On the way with a good blood alcohol level, not uncommon. Just a few days ago, a completely drunk driver crashed into a bridge railing near Ludwigsstadt. His value was then significantly more than two per thousand in the test. Even the cyclist couldn’t have kept up.

And in Lichtenfels, too, a young man with almost two per thousand recently raced through the city. According to the police, two schoolgirls were able to get to safety with a courageous jump.