Tarsier Studios (Little Nightmares) tease their next project with a mysterious visual

While Little Nightmares 2 has been available since February 2021, the Swedish studio seems to be working on a brand new project.

A very dark universe!

After two opuses particularly appreciated by fans of horror games and psychological experiences, it could be that the arrival of a brand new work will take place in the near future. Indeed, Tarsier Studios has just published a rather enigmatic post on these official social networks.

We discover a particularly dark image that seems to highlight a raft in the middle of the water and lit by a slight light source. Similarly, we see various forms in the distance, without us being able to say precisely what it is. This image is accompanied by the words “New World. The emphasis is on novelty”. Thus, it should logically be a soft not taking place in the universe of Little Nightmares.

As a reminder, the firm had already teased a project in May 2022. It was also about an enigmatic message showing an abandoned building, followed by a very brief glimpse of a car and what looks like a monstrous creature with several members. Everything was similarly accompanied by disturbing music and a note from the developers: “We have been busy”.

We just have to be a little bit patient before we can find out more, but one thing is certain: we can’t wait to embark on this new adventure!