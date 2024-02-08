The challenge of a Cuban to her partner

The influencer known on the networks as The WaWaWá dKuba is in a somewhat difficult situation, and her partner has told her that to be the ideal boyfriend, the one that every girl wants by her side, she has to dance nothing more and nothing less than like Leoni Torres.

Holding her cell phone in her hand, young Adryana Martínez showed her partner exactly which one the singer’s dance that must be done perfectly to conquer her.

In the images you can see Leoni doing that sensual waist movement during one of his concerts with which he has left many fans exhausted.

“To be the perfect boyfriend you need to dance like Leoni Torres”the girl tells El WaWaWá and he was not intimidated by the challenge.

With a wardrobe very similar to the one the artist was wearing in the video, The influencer began to imitate each of his movements waist and shoulders to please your girlfriend.

On her Instagram Leoni shared the funny video with some emojis laughing at the occurrence of this couple.