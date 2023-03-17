The dilemma of buying a PS5 in 2023: Is it worth it or is it better to wait for a next Sony console?

The dilemma of buying a PS5 in 2023: Is it worth it or is it better to wait for a next Sony console?

Leave a Comment / Sci&Tech / By / March 17, 2023

Who wouldn’t want to have one at home? PlayStation 5 (PS5) to play your favorite titles at will? The answer to this question is a solid “it depends”, because it depends on many factors.

For example, some lucky ones were able to buy Sony’s next-generation console when it came out in November 2020, but the PS5 coincided with a terrible time for the technology industry and the entire world: the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and its variants. .

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *