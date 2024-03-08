The funny reaction of Cuban Nesty’s mother after racing with her car with her inside

The Cuban singer Nesty He has shared a video on his Instagram account that captures a fun moment he starred in with his mother.

The artist was with his mother inside his car with her sitting as the co-pilot, when he decided to run at full speed. However, the funniest thing about the scene is the reaction her mother had when she felt the speed.

“No, really, darling, don’t do that to me, I have all these worries,” “This isn’t funny, this isn’t funny,” I really don’t have the nerves for this.”said Nesty’s mother, who closed her eyes and tried to hold on to the roof of the vehicle.

Nesty was recording her mother with her mobile phone the entire moment and when she realizes she gives her a loving smack on the arm after seeing her son’s occurrence.

“Nothing like Cuban mothers”Nesty commented next to the video that she later shared with all her social media followers.