The summary of the Daniel Sancho case: I went to buy the saw to prepare the murder of Edwin

It has been six months since the news came to light that Daniel Sancho would have murdered the surgeon Edwin Arrieta, with whom he had a romantic relationship. The young Spaniard confessed to having murdered and dismembered the Colombian, although it was only recently that his defense alleged that he was being pressured by the police forces to give this confession.

Now, from the Let’s see program, new fragments of Daniel Sancho’s testimony have come to light. Some statements that appear in the summary of the case, and that have been recorded for his trial, which arrives next April 9, and will last until May 5. I want to confess, I feel guilty, I feel like the police are watching me.Sancho began explaining.

The summary of the case, revealed by En boca de todos, includes the messages that the cook sent to the surgeon after supposedly committing the murder.

Rodolfo Sancho’s son confessed that he sent private photos, without clothes, very often to Edwin Arrieta, who sent him money, and that it could have reached 10,000 euros. Now, the situation went wrong when, according to the accused, the surgeon began to threaten him with those photos: He threatened me that he was going to reveal the messages and photos so that people would know..

Furthermore, according to Let’s See, Sancho ended up explaining to the Police that he had prepared Arrieta’s murder: Then I went to the hardware store to buy the saw to prepare for Edwin’s murder..

The actions of the police have been full of irregularities

This testimony, which appears in the case summary, comes a few weeks after a press conference was held by the young man’s defense, led by Carmen Balfagn y Marcos Garca Monteswho denounced the irregularities that have occurred throughout the investigation by the Thai police: The actions of the Thai police have been full of irregularities and the police themselves deceived Daniel Sancho in those moments of arrest.

Carmen Balfagn also added that they deceived her client by assuring him that they were going to deport him when they declared the murder: Daniel never confessed that he had killed Mr. Arrieta. He confessed that there was a fight and confessed that he had proceeded to dismember him. Nothing more. What he continues to maintain because it is the truth. The Police gain Daniel’s trust under a false deportation and get what he gets….

