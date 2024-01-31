The viral parody of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend that sweeps TikTok

If you have ever wondered what Yailin La Más Viral would be like if she were Cuban, the young man’s TikTok and Instagram accounts Cuban comedian Kenny Robert Peña They have the answer.

The young Cuban has won over the public on social networks by representing the Dominican singer but in her Cuban version. Videos in which Kenny Robert appears with a neon green wig imitating the “Chivirika” singer.

In addition to her videos of the Cuban Yailin, the young comedian also accumulates thousands of views with other comedy videos. One of the most popular ones he has on his TikTok profile is the one titled “Cuban mothers interrogating their children.”

Of course, it is not surprising that the popularity of this young Cuban is growing video after video.