The world’s largest mega container ship has been delivered

Die MSC Tessathe world’s largest container ship, was completed by the China State Shipbuilding Corporation and handed over to the operator, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC).
The mega ship is 399.9 meters long and 61.5 meters wide. It accommodates 24.116 Standardcontainer (TEU). This means it can transport more cargo than any other container ship.
But it’s not them Dimensions, which make the ship the largest container ship in the world. Dozens of other ships of this type have the same length and a similar breadth.
number of containers
With the number of transportable Standardcontainern, the MSC Tessa puts the competition in the shade. The next bigger ships, like the Ever Alot and other Evergreen ships have the same dimensions, but can carry a maximum of 24.004 Container laden.
The limit when building ever larger ships is not in the construction of these giants, but in the Handling in the ports served. There, the ships have to meet certain criteria so that they can be dispatched as quickly and easily as possible.
Efficiently used storage space
In this respect, when building the MSC Tessa, it was not the sheer size that mattered, but the efficient use of storage space in the centre. This is exactly the point where the MSC Tessa is superior to other ships.
The first container ships of the same length from 399.9 meters came from the Triple-E-Class of the Danish shipping company Maersk, were put into operation in 2013 and could do a little more than 18.000 Container to record. The MSC Tessa can therefore with similar dimensions approximately 34 percent more freight stow away
The largest ships in the world
With a length of 458,45 Meter was the oil tanker Seawise Giant the longest ship ever built in the world. However, when it was launched in 1975, the tanker was significantly shorter. Only in 1980 was the ship extended by an 81 meter section. In 2010 the Seawise Giant was scrapped.
What the Gross tonnage (GT) is concerned, however, another giant is considered the largest ship in the world. With a GT of 403,342 tons provides the working ship Pioneering Spirit all other water companions in the shadows.
The Pioneering Spirit will be in the offshore industry Used to transport, install and dismantle oversized components. For example, we use them to Pipelines relocate.