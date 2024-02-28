They are looking for the person responsible for shooting a warehouse employee

Police are on the hunt for the person they say shot and killed a warehouse employee while he was working in Brooklyn.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Monday on Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights.

Police say a man entered the store and refused to pay for a cigarette and then allegedly shot the employee in the head.

The victim is identified as Nasim Barry, 37 years old.

Authorities have published images of the person they are looking for.

The group “Bodegas Unidas de América” ​​is offering a reward of $10,000 for information leading to his arrest.

