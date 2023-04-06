They launched an unexpected strike after the arrest of the drivers who attacked Berni

The repercussions and claims of bus drivers continue, after the death of Daniel Barrientos, driver of line 620 who was shot in the Virrey del Pino area, in La Matanza. This fact provoked a mobilization on the part of the bus drivers, at which time the brutal attack against the Buenos Aires Minister of Security took place. Sergio Berni.

Due to this attack, in the last few hours two bus drivers were arrested who were identified as the main aggressors. This motivated that during this Thursday, the drivers carry out a new stoppage of activities. “At the moment the strike is for 24 hours, in solidarity with the comrades who were detained,” assured Rubén Ramírez, one of the delegates of the workers involved.

It is worth noting that The lines affected are: 218, 284, 325, 378, 622 and 628. Also 620, the line where the murdered driver Daniel Barrientos worked, and 382 of the company Nueva Ideal. This measure of force does not affect the city of La Platabut yes to several sectors of the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA).

Another of the reasons that prompted this decision by the drivers is that on line 620 they denounce that in the early hours of this Thursday a search was carried out at the Lomas del Mirador terminaldistrict of La Matanza, in which they broke into a window and a door of the offices, and took files and folders from each of the bus drivers.

For his part, Those arrested for the assault on Sergio Berni -Jorge Oscar Galiano and Jorge Ezequiel Zerda- would be bus drivers and were arrested in a City Police proceeding in the last hours of Wednesday by order of Judge Luisa María Escrich, head of the Criminal, Misdemeanor and Offenses Court of CABA No. 20.