They must prepare to pay a high price

Friday’s barrage of bombings against the Houthis stoked fears that the war between Israel and Hamas would spread to the entire region.

The rebels Houthisallies of Iran – Israel’s enemy – have been attacking ships crossing the Red Sea for weeks, through which 12% of world trade passes, in what they consider acts of “solidarity” with the Palestinians in Gaza.

USA, United Kingdom and eight of its allies said in a statement that their attacks seek to “de-escalate tensions” and “restore stability in the Red Sea.”

But Iran and other countries condemned the actions of Western powers and warned that the situation could worsen.

The UN Security Council is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting this Friday. The day before, it adopted a resolution demanding that Houthis to immediately stop their attacks.

Oil prices rose 4% on fears of an escalation before falling again.

The rebels Houthiswho have controlled much of Yemen since the civil war broke out in 2014, are part of the self-proclaimed “resistance axis”, which includes Hamas, Lebanese Hezbollah and other armed movements hostile to Israel and supported by Iran.

“All American and British interests have become legitimate targets of the Yemeni armed forces following the direct and declared aggression against the Republic of Yemen,” said the Supreme Political Council of the Houthis.

Houthi Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein Al Ezzi, quoted by rebel media, declared that the United States and the Kingdom “must prepare to pay a high price.”

“Today’s actions demonstrate a shared commitment to freedom of navigation, international trade and defending seafarers’ lives from illegal and unjustifiable attacks,” stated Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States.

US President Joe Biden called the strikes a successful “defensive action” after the “unprecedented” attacks in the Red Sea and said he “will not hesitate” to order more military action if necessary.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stated that the violation of international law by the Houthis deserved a “strong signal” in response.

Naser Kanani, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, estimated that Western attacks will fuel “insecurity and instability in the region” and “divert” attention from Gaza.

The terrorist group Hamas stated that it will “hold” the United Kingdom and the United States responsible for the “repercussions on regional security.”

For its part, the White House assured that the United States “is not seeking a conflict with Iran” or an “escalation” of war.

Hundreds of thousands of people, some carrying Kalashnikov rifles, gathered in Yemen’s capital Sanaa to protest. Many waved Yemeni and Palestinian flags and held portraits of Houthi leader Abdulmalik al-Huthi.

“Death to the United States, death to Israel,” they chanted.

In Tehran, hundreds of people demonstrated against the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel and expressed their support for Gaza and Yemen.

Palestinians in Gaza applauded the support of the Houthis and condemned the United States and the United Kingdom for their military response.

China expressed “concern” about the escalation at “an important crossing point for international logistics” and energy supplies and called for “restraint” from all parties.

Russia described the British-American bombings as “illegitimate” and Turkey as a “disproportionate response”, despite the constant attacks by Houthi terrorists on commercial vessels.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on all parties “not to aggravate” the volatile situation in the region.

Friday’s attacks targeted an air base, airports and a military camp, Houthi Al Masirah television reported, while correspondents and witnesses reported heavy shelling in Sanaa and the Red Sea port city of Hodeida.

The US Central Command said the attacks were carried out with fighter jets and Tomahawk missiles. Britain said it had deployed four Typhoon FGR4 fighters with laser-guided bombs.

According to Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree, at least five people were killed.

Since November 19, los Houthis They launched 27 attacks near the Bab al Mandeb Straitwhich separates the Arabian Peninsula from Africa, according to the US military.

Major shipping companies have diverted their cargoes, affecting trade flows and production in several sectors, such as the automotive industry, which relies heavily on spare parts from Asia.

A spokesman for the Yemeni group assured, however, that they will continue to attack ships that they consider linked to Israel that transit through that area.

Dryad Global, a group specializing in maritime security, advised its clients to suspend operations in the Red Sea for 72 hours, citing the risk of retaliation from the Houthis

