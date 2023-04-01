They report that Enrique Alfaro, governor of Jalisco, was hospitalized

busy night. Everything seems to indicate that hospitalized Enrique Alfaro, governor of Jalisco, who in the morning met with Marcelo Ebrard, Mexican foreign minister.

According to what is known so far, the president felt bad and was taken to the hospital. They are going to do some studies there but he could stay hospitalized all weekend.

Photo: Cuartoscuro-Government of Chihuahua.

We still don’t know what the reasons are for which he felt bad nor do we have an updated report of his health. Some reports indicate that it could be due to stress.

Information in development*

