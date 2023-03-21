This completely crazy show that made millions of French people laugh is back in an unexpected form!

A famous TV show will soon return to France after years of absence. And this time, it will happen on the side of streaming platforms.
The continuation under this advertisement
For some time, there has been nostalgia in the air on the side of the PAF. This gave rise to a new edition of the Star Academy which was a hit on TF1 last October. Still on the side of TV shows, it is said that Secret Story could also make a comeback. Rumors confirmed by Benjamin Castaldi on the set of Do not touch My TV. The former host of this successful reality TV even revealed that she should return to Prime Video. And soon, the streaming platform will relaunch another show that has brought together millions of French people: it’s Takeshi’s Castle, the Japanese program that was a hit on W9! It is at the end of April 2023 that the show will return exclusively to Prime Video and this in more than 240 countries.
Quite wacky events await the participants
More than 100 contestants are in the cast of “Takeshi’s castle”, title in original version for the moment communicated by Prime Video. Their goal ? Win challenges, each more delirious than the next, to reach the final and try to storm Takeshi’s castle. At the end of the day, there is a sum of money to win for the winner. In the very first version from the 1980s, only eight participants managed to win the game and the million yen at stake (around €7,731).
The continuation under this advertisement
Le Château de Takeshi was broadcast in France 17 years ago
The French public could not discover Takeshi’s castle only from 2006 on W9 under the name of Takeshi: Storming the Castle. For some time, Benjamin Morgaine and Vincent Desagnat, Michaël Youn’s two friends, presented the Japanese show, as part of the show Le menu W9where their comments were just as funny as the tests taken by the candidates. Takeshi: Storming the Castle was then broadcast on M6 and this time it was Thierry Roland and Franco-American actress Moon Dailly who took over the animation reins. For this new version on Prime Video, there should not be a duo of animators… But whatever the case, the public should be more than there.
Article written with the collaboration of 6Medias.