Tragic death in Miami after falling into the sea near Haulover Sandbar

An outing to the waters of Haulover Sandbar in Miami-Dade culminated this weekend in a unfortunate tragedy.

A man on the shore lost his balance and fell into the ocean. According to Telemundo 51struggled unsuccessfully against the strong currents before rescuers found him unconscious.

Despite the dramatic rescue attempt, whose impressive display was captured on video and shared by the event site Only in Dadethe man did not manage to survive.

After being transferred by helicopter to the Aventura HCA Florida hospital in critical condition, he was declared dead, as confirmed by Miami-Dade police.

In late February, city authorities found the body of a 35-year-old man floating in the Miami River who had fallen overboard of a ship days before.

According to police, the man, identified as Abraham Mgowano, fell overboard on Saturday around 2:30 pm while traveling as a passenger on a 44-foot charter boat, along with 12 other people.

The man immediately disappeared into the river. A group of divers began the search that same day and US Coast Guard personnel joined in these efforts but suspended their part on Saturday night.

In mid December, a diving team rescued a 13-year-old boy after it fell into a canal in northwest Miami-Dade.

Authorities reported that they received an emergency call warning of a possible drowning in the Little River Canal, in the 100 block of Northwest 85th Street.

A man who tried to save the young man with an oar, upon seeing that he could not reach him, called 911 to report that the boy had gone into the water and had not come out, explained a Miami-Dade police spokesperson. .

Finally, after finding him, paramedics took the boy to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he was stabilized.