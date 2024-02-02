Two children between three and four years old die after being found unconscious in a car on I-95 in Miami-Dade

Two children between three and four years old died this Friday morning after being found unconscious in a vehicle parked on Interstate 95 in northwest Miami-Dade.

Shortly after 2:00 am, police received two emergency calls reporting two unconscious minors in a car parked with its lights on in the northbound lanes of the highway, at the Golden Glades intersection, near the Turnpike extension.

When officers and fire rescue teams arrived at the scene, they saw The driver of the car jumps off the ramp onto the Tri-rail tracks.

“The adult woman went over the railing of the access ramp to the train tracks, which is a considerable distance,” he told CBS News Detective Andre Martin.

“The minors who were in the back seat of the vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital where, despite medical efforts, they were declared deceased,” he added.

The children, a male and a female, were transported to Jackson North Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead. The cause of his death has not been revealed.

The woman, who confirmed Local 10 News is the mother of the children, already survived the fall and was transferred to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital in critical condition.

The authorities said that The calls for help were not made by the children’s mother but by a person from another vehicle.

Following the incident, police closed the northbound on-ramp at Golden Glades with access to the Palmetto Expressway and Turnpike, which is also used to access westbound SR 826.

Traffic delays were announced and drivers were urged to find an alternative route.

The train tracks that run under the interchange were also affected. Tri-Rail issued an alert about police activity and warned passengers that there could be delays in that area.

A bus bridge was installed to connect the two closest stations.