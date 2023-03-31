Two goals by Anton Lundell in another victory by Florida – Boston secured the victory in the regular season

The Florida Panthers picked up another important victory in the fight for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference as the team beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-2. Anton Lundell accounted for two goals and played until another.

Lundell scored Florida’s first goal in the opening period that tied the score at 1–1, as well as the 4–1 lead goal in the third period. In addition, Lundell played until one of Matthew Tkachuk’s three hits.

Tkachuk, who with 3+1 was Florida’s most effective player, reached 100 points in the regular season already for the second year in a row.

Thanks to the win, Florida is still fighting for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Florida is still one point behind the Pittsburgh Penguins. Pittsburgh defeated Nashville 2–0. Juuse Saros in Nashville’s goal accounted for 43 saves.

The Boston Bruins secured the regular season victory

The Boston Bruins took a 2–1 overtime victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets, securing the regular season win at the same time. The Bruins win the Presidents’ Trophy and will have home court advantage throughout the playoffs.

David Pasternak decided the game in overtime with his 52nd goal of the season.

This is the third time the Bruins have won the Presidents’ Trophy since the introduction of the award in the 1985-86 season. In total, the Bruins have been the best team in the regular season a total of 14 times since the team joined the NHL in 1924-25.

Jesse Puljujärvi still scoreless in Carolina

The Carolina Hurricanes lost to the Detroit Red Wings 2–3. Detroit’s Jake Walman scored the winning goal just four seconds before the final buzzer.

Jesse Puljujärvi, who missed a couple of games due to illness, made a comeback in Carolina’s lineup. Puljujärvi already played his ninth game for Carolina after the move from Edmonton, but he still hasn’t opened his scoring account in the new club.

NHL Result:

Montreal – Florida 2–5

Jesse Ylönen MTL 0+0, 0, 13.32

Anton Lundell FLA 2+1, +2, 15.15

Alexander Barkov FLA 0+1, +1, 20.08

Eetu Luostarinen FLA 0+1, +1, 16.25

Pittsburgh-Nashville 2-0

Mikael Granlund PIT 0+0, 0, 12.59

Juuse Saros NSH 43/45 saves 59.22

New Jersey – NY Ranger 2–1

Erik Haula NJD 1+0, +1, 15.31

Niko Mikkola NYR 0+0, 0, 21.46

Kaapo Kakko NYR 0+0, -1, 12.49

Boston – Columbus 2–1 after extra time

Ottawa – Philadelphia 5–4 after overtime

Rasmus Ristolainen PHI 0+1, 0, 20.57

Edmonton – Los Angeles 2–0

Rasmus Kupari LAK 0+0, 0, 5.06

Chicago – St Louis 3–5

Kasperi Kapanen STL 0+1, +1, 16.49

Detroit – Carolina 3–2

Olli Määtt DET 0+0, -1, 20.51

Jesse Puljujärvi CAR 0+0, 0, 11.43

Jesperi Kotkaniemi CAR 0+0, 0, 15.02

Sebastian Aho CAR 0+1, -1, 19:35

Tampa Bay – Washington 5–1

Seattle – Anaheim 4–1

Eeli Tolvanen SEA 0+0, -1, 14.20

San Jose – Vegas x-x