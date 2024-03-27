Two Hispanics among those missing after bridge fall in Baltimore

BALTIMORE_ Two Guatemalan workers are among the six missing after the collapse of a bridge caused by the crash of a ship in Baltimore, on the east coast of the United States, the Guatemalan Foreign Ministry reported this Tuesday.

“The Guatemalans were part of a total of eight workers who were repairing the asphalt on the bridge at the time of the accident. Two were rescued,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The Guatemalans are two men aged 26 and 35, originally from the departments of Petén and Chiquimula, in the north and west of Guatemala, respectively, according to the text.

The Guatemalan consul “is on site” to “assist the families” of the victims and follow up “on the search and rescue actions being carried out,” the foreign ministry added.

Deceased in the accident

Jeffrey Pritzker, executive vice president of Brawner Builders, a construction company that employs workers on the Baltimore bridge, presumed dead the six people missing after the structure collapsed following the impact of a container ship.

Pritzker’s announcement comes hours after Maryland Governor Wes Moore assured at a press conference that there is still hope in finding the crew alive after the bridge collapsed on impact, NBC News reported. .

Moore said the crew of the Dali ship issued a warning before colliding with the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which allowed traffic to be cut off and there were only eight vehicles on the structure when it collapsed.

At the time of the collapse there were eight people crossing the bridge, two of whom have been found alive in the river and taken to a hospital. Rescue teams are searching for six missing people.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, assured this Tuesday that he will present a proposal to Congress for the federal government to assume the cost of repairing the bridge. “I hope Congress will support this proposal,” he said.

Embed – | URGENT: Search operations around collapsed Baltimore bridge suspended as police say all six missing people are presumed dead. pic.twitter.com/bUx3rJdM3N — Alerta News 24 (@AlertNews24) March 26, 2024

Source: AFP/EUROPA PRESS