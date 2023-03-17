Two police officers from La Plata saved the life of a one-year-old baby who was not breathing

An episode full of tension and despair took place this Friday in an area of ​​La Plata, where a one-year-old baby suffered seizures and was left unconscious and unable to breathe. Her relatives went out desperately into the street where they found two police officers who, after carrying out RPC maneuvers, managed to get her to react to take her to the Children’s Hospital, where she recovered.

According to police sources, it all started when the sergeants Ximena Lucena and Javier Torres They were on patrol in the La Loma area, when upon reaching 26 and 39 they were intercepted by a man desperately asking for help. He told them that a few meters away, inside a house, there was a girl who was unconscious and not breathing.

When the uniformed went to the place, the baby’s mother was already on the sidewalk with her daughter in her arms without breathing. They also found that she had a very weak pulse and her airway was obstructed. It was then that they began with the compression maneuvers and after several series they managed to make the little girl regain consciousness. However, she quickly faded again, so the maneuvers were repeated.

Once the baby was revived again, she was urgently transferred to the Children’s Hospital where the doctors on duty treated her. It was there she found that she had suffered seizures and that if it had not been for the resuscitation maneuvers and the rapid transfer, it is most likely that she would have lost her life.

According to the last reported part, the little girl is stable and will remain under observation until all the prescribed studies are carried out.