US releases latest military aid to Ukraine without congressional approval

WASHINGTON — The United States announced Wednesday the disbursement of $250 million in military aid to Ukraine, the latest support package available to the government without congressional approval.

“It is imperative that Congress act as soon as possible to advance our national security interests by helping Ukraine defend itself” from the Russian invasion, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

“The last package of the year” includes artillery and air defense ammunition, he reported.

President Joe Biden has made supporting Ukraine a priority and US weapons and financial assistance have been crucial in helping the pro-Western country fight Russia’s forces.

However, Republicans have led an effort to stop the effort, refusing to authorize new budget outlays if Democrats do not first agree to new measures to protect the border and stop illegal migration.

The latest aid package is worth up to $250 million and includes “air defense ammunition, other components of the air defense system, additional ammunition for high mobility artillery rocket systems, 155 mm artillery ammunition and 105 mm, anti-armor ammunition and more than 15 million rounds of ammunition,” the State Department reported.

The statement highlighted the US-led coalition helping Ukraine and noted that “more than 50 countries” are involved.

The US Congress resumes its activities on January 8.

