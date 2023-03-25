VIDEO. Dramatic assault in La Plata business: customers on the floor and shots

Insecurity does not give up in La Plata. Tonight, a business was the victim of a violent assault where there were moments of great drama and tension. The sequence was recorded almost in its entirety by the cameras of the place. It happened minutes before 8:32 p.m. between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., in a beverage business.

There, two motorcycles broke into the sales room and threatened two employees at gunpoint. At the same time, three clients were forced to lie on the ground, while others managed to flee the violent scene. Likewise, they assured this newspaper that it would be the same criminals who attacked the business previously.

After seizing the belongings of customers who couldn’t escape, they went on to get the money from the register. Not getting the amount of money they wanted, one of the criminals fired to intimidate the victims and, miraculously, did not hit one of the employees. Finally, they fled from the store with different valuables of the victims inside the backpack, aboard a white motorcycle.