What are the cheapest cities in the United States to rent homes?

MIAMI.- In United States there is the possibility of leasing various types of households and there are ones for all tastes and budgets, but with the lifestyle changes that have predominated since 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began, several cities changed the prices of rent to adjust them to the new times and needs of the occupants.

In contrast to the states where rents are more expensive, such as New York, Boston and Miami, with values ​​that exceed $1,000 per month, there are 10 cities that are presented as the cheapest to rent homes, according to specialized publications .

In 2022, the least expensive cities to live in, whether by renting or buying a home, were Harlingen, Texas; Decatur, Illinois; McAllen, Texas; Kalamazoo, Michigan; and Topeka, Kansas, according to a business center analysis Kiplinger.

The analysis was based on calculations by the Council for Community and Economic Research (C2ER) on living expenses in 265 urban areas, with at least 50,000 inhabitants. But the options and visions changed.

What are the 10 cheapest homes to rent?

Although studies may vary their perceptions, data published by New York-based real estate firm RentHop reveals that the 10 cities with the least expensive home rentals are:

*Wichita, Kansas. It is considered the city with the cheapest rent calculated at $598 per month, on average, which makes it attractive for young people looking for residence.

*Springfield, Missouri. Rents to live barely exceed 700 dollars per month.

*Ames, Iowa. Offers an average rent of $710 per month.

*Lubbock, Texas. The rent is estimated at $752, average.

*Baytown, also in Texas. It has average rents of $756.

*Toledo, Ohio. The homes rent for $760 a month.

*Port Arthur, Texas. The average rent is $804.

*Sioux Falls, South Dakota. It offers average rents of $808.

*Stillwater, South Dakota. The city offers homes for $815.

Additionally, other studies reveal that in a single state there may be several cities where life is less expensive.

Source: With information from us.as.com, Clarín