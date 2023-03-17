What are the new free TV channels that came to TDTChannels?

For fans who enjoy the free tv in television apps and lists IPTV, TDTChannels it is one of the best options. It operates similar to pluto tv and Tivifywhich are considered to be some of the most popular.

But with the new update that just received TDTChannels It is likely that it will become your favorite, since this app can also be used without any problem on various devices (cell phones, tablets, computers, Smart TVs, etc.).

As we told you earlier in The Truth News, DTT had more than 400 international channels. As if this was not enough, it has just been updated and added new channels for your legal IPTV list.

How many channels reached TDTChannels?

The updated channels of TDTChannels.



As revealed by the website computer todayafter updating TDTChannelsnow you can enjoy these new free international channels:

UD Las Palmas TV

PTV Almeria

Ten TV Las Villas

Digi24 Romania

Channel Extremadura Bulls

Similarly, these existing channels were updated:

istutel

Ten TV Úbeda

PopularTV Murcia

Taronja Osona i Moianés Canal

Channel 4 Teide TV

Fashion TV

miami tv

LoFi Hip-Hop Beats Music

Beautiful Piano Music

How to add channels in TDTChannels?

Add more channels to your TDTChannels app.



if you use TDTChannels and you want to add more channels, what you have to do is enter the platform or app and go to the Playlists tab. There you will find the button to add lists.

