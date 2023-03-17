What are the new free TV channels that came to TDTChannels?

For fans who enjoy the free tv in television apps and lists IPTV, TDTChannels it is one of the best options. It operates similar to pluto tv and Tivifywhich are considered to be some of the most popular.
But with the new update that just received TDTChannels It is likely that it will become your favorite, since this app can also be used without any problem on various devices (cell phones, tablets, computers, Smart TVs, etc.).
As we told you earlier in The Truth News, DTT had more than 400 international channels. As if this was not enough, it has just been updated and added new channels for your legal IPTV list.
How many channels reached TDTChannels?
As revealed by the website computer todayafter updating TDTChannelsnow you can enjoy these new free international channels:
- UD Las Palmas TV
- PTV Almeria
- Ten TV Las Villas
- Digi24 Romania
- Channel Extremadura Bulls
Similarly, these existing channels were updated:
- istutel
- Ten TV Úbeda
- PopularTV Murcia
- Taronja Osona i Moianés Canal
- Channel 4 Teide TV
- Fashion TV
- miami tv
- LoFi Hip-Hop Beats Music
- Beautiful Piano Music
How to add channels in TDTChannels?
if you use TDTChannels and you want to add more channels, what you have to do is enter the platform or app and go to the Playlists tab. There you will find the button to add lists.
