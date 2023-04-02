What games are leaving Xbox Game Pass this April 2023?

The changes in xbox game pass They arise as in every month, since there are several video game titles that have to say goodbye to the subscription of Xbox for consoles and PC.

So this new month of April 2023 will also leave several video games of xbox game pass as revealed. Although they are all bad news, because new titles will also arrive like Minecraft Legends which arrives on April 18.

Yet here we have you the list of all the games that will no longer be in the Xbox subscription as of April 15 according to the portal xbox generation.

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass in the fortnight of April







Quantum Break

The Riftbreaker

Moonglow Bay

Rainbow Six Extraction

Life Is Strange: True Colors

The Long Dark

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos

We take the opportunity to show you all the games that come to the xbox game pass who shares us deserted:

Everspace 2 – April 6 (PC)

Ghostwire: Tokyo – April 12 (Console, PC, Cloud)

Minecraft Legends – April 18 (Console, PC, Cloud)

Coffee Talk Episode 2 – April 20 (Console, PC, Cloud)

The Last Case of Benedict Fox – April 27 (Console, PC, Cloud)

Homestead Arcana – TBD (PC, Console)

How do you pay for Game Pass?

Pay for your Xbox Game Pass from the Xbox website



If you don’t want to miss out on the new games that arrive in April at xbox game pass Here we share the way to pay your subscription:

Enter the XBOX website Go to the Game Pass area Click on “Join Now” Choose the plan that interests you Follow the page payment process These are the prices:

$149 pesos per month for console and PC

$229 pesos per month for the Ultimate version

By the way we tell you in The Truth News that in the United States the Xbox Game Pass family plan could arrive.

