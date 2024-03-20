What the scene in Miami presents this week

During the Casandra International Theater Festival, tribute will be paid to the recently deceased master of makeup and characterization, Adela Prado. It will be on Friday the 22nd, at 8 pm, during the launch scene of I am Cristina, text by Elvia Pérez Nápoles, with actress Rachel Pastor. Both author and actress direct the work. Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6103 NW 7 Ave, Miami 33127.

Vagina Monologues

The successful comedy Vagina Monologues, written by Eve Ensler, based on interviews with women from around the world, is being presented at the Trail Theater, under the direction of Manuel Mendoza. The essential support of this work, tested in numerous scenarios, are the performances. For its premiere on Friday the 22nd, at 8:30 pm, and on Saturday the 23rd, it will have Judith González, Elizabeth Gutiérrez and Mariaca Semprún on stage. There are seven monologues full of humor, but at the same time controversial, transgressive and dynamic. Teatro Trail, 3715 SW 8 St, Miami, 33134. Reservations at (305) 443-1009.

The patriot

Filmmaker Lilo Vilaplana made the documentary El patriota Ernesto Diaz Rodriguez, about the life of this Cuban freedom fighter who spent 22 years in Castro’s prisons. The film brings together testimonies from several of his fighting brothers, as well as his wife Alicia Pérez. A film about the Planted in the political prison and the freedom fighters of Cuba. Premiere with the presence of Ernesto Díaz Rodríguez, on Friday, March 22, at 7 pm, at the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora, 1200 Coral Way, Miami, 33145.

Festival Ultra

From Friday, March 22 to Sunday, March 24, downtown Miami will welcome thousands of electronic music lovers for the Ultra Festival, which attracts young people to listen to the most contemporary and emblematic of urban and electronic music. About 150 artists are expected to take the stage at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, 33132. Festival guests include Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, Peggy Gou, Steve Aoki, Tiësto, Zed’s Dead, Afrojack and Alan Walker.

Walk of the Arts

At the Paseo de las Artes, 437 SW 2 St, Miami, 33130, the work continues The maids of the Hotel Selina, written by Enrique Salas and directed by Beatriz Valdés. This production features the performances of Alba Roversi, Elba Escobar, Lili Rentería, Gaby Rivero and María C. Oduber. In the play, four “Housekeeping immigrants have been forced to dedicate their lives to the maintenance of the hotel under the regime of a supervisor who is in charge of making life perfect for each of them.” Starting Friday, March 22, starting at 9 pm, with four performances throughout the night.

The Lion and the Tamer

The work The Lion and the Tamer, by the writer Antonio Orlando Rodríguez, under the direction of Eddy Díaz Souza, is presented in the black box of Artefactus, on Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23, at 8:30 pm. “Rodríguez’s work addresses the issue of forced migration, delving into the inner journey of two circus characters in their search for a new destination. It is presented as a cruel fable, with a touch of humor and absurdity,” says the promotional note. The new season maintains the same cast of actors, Mabel Roch and Juan David Ferrer, and the musical interpretation of Yamilé Pedro. Friday and Saturday performances. Sunday at 5 pm. Artefactus Cultural Project, 12302 SW 133 Ct, Miami, 33186. Reservations at (786) 704-5715.

Miami Classical Ballet

With the title of Coreographers Showcase, the Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami (CCBM), has conceived a show for Friday, March 22, at 8 pm, at the Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, 33141. The program features a wide range of pieces of contemporary dance, carefully selected to showcase the versatility and skill of both established choreographers and new talents, “embracing a variety of styles and themes, each performance is carefully designed to connect with audiences in different places and contexts,” notes the Press release. Reservations at (786) 747-1877.

Book Release

The monthly meeting of the PEN Club of Cuban Writers in Exile, at the Westchester Regional Library, 9445 Coral Way, will have Cuban political prisoner Vicente Fernández Roig presenting his book testimony black holes. In addition to the author, the writers and prisoners of conscience Ángel de Fana, Pedro Corzo and Jose A. Albertini participate. Saturday March 23, at 3 pm. Free event open to the public.

Also at the Festival

On Saturday, March 23, the work is presented at the Casandra Festival, dedicated to women. Sorrows know how to swim, an emblematic text in the playwriting of Abelardo Estorino, performed by Naty Gómez, and directed by Arístides Naranjo and José Fuentefría. Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6103 NW 7 Ave, Miami, 33127. More information at:

Danza

The fifth edition of the Forward Motion Dance Festival, presented by Karen Peterson and Dancers, comes to the Miami Dade County Auditorium with dance shows featuring the musicians, dancers and singers of The Spirit of the Goodwill Band. The choreographies are performed by people with some type of disability. Guest dancers include Julie Crothers from San Francisco, Pawel Karpinski from Poland. Guest choreographer Mark Travis from Atlanta. “This show offers the best work of national and international dancers who create and perform under the umbrella of dance.” Saturday the 23rd, at 2 pm, at 2901 West Flagler Street, Miami, 33135. More information and reservations, at (305) 547-5414.

The fair

Mechanical attractions that move at high speed and test your adrenaline, target shooting, contests, various attractions and the spirit of youth is something that can be enjoyed at the MiamiDade County Fair & Exposition with the Youth Fair, which Every year it arrives in the spring in Miami. Open daily at Tamiami Park, 10901 SW 24 St, Miami, 33165. Ticket prices vary and discounts are available at some locations.

Novel by Armando de Armas

The APOGEO and EGO Foundation of Kaska invite the presentation of Avellaneda at sunset. Hidden love story, novel by the writer Armando de Armas. The book revolves around the writer Gertrudis Gómez de Avellaneda, who after her return to Cuba, writes a novel whose manuscript disappears. “Centuries later, her spirit dictates the same novel to a writer and her two lovers using the Ouija Board, fusing the mystical with the artistic. The work, set in various cities on the island and abroad, weaves romance, violence and mystery,” is highlighted on the back cover of the book. Saturday, March 23, at 2 pm, at Cuba Ocho, 1465 SW 8 Street, Miami, 33135. Presenters Baltasar Santiago Martín, Alejandro Ríos and Ángel Velázquez Calleja.

Under therapy

“It is not just a work; “It is an experience that will transform the way you see theater,” is highlighted in the promotion of this theatrical piece that has been running for several weeks with great acceptance from the public at Teatro 8. In the comedy, three couples meet in the same place to treat their problems and conflicts, but the session turns out to be quite unusual, since the psychologist has left a series of envelopes with instructions that the patients must follow, “What begins as conventional therapy quickly turns into chaos full of surprises and also humor.” ”. Under therapy by the Argentine playwright Matías del Federico, under the direction of Jessica Álvarez Diéguez and Alejandro Vales, who are also part of the cast, along with Claudia Albertario, Gabriela González, Gabriel Martina and Saúl Mauricio Mendoza. Performances on Saturday, March 23 at 8:30 and Sunday, March 24 at 5 pm. Reservations at (305) 541-4841. Theater 8, 2173 SW 8 Street, Miami, 33135.

Viagra overdose

With the first week of release completely sold out, the comedy continues at the Trail Theater Viagra overdose, by the writer, actress and playwright Julie De Grandy, under the direction of Juan Roca. The comedy stars Julie De Grandy, Verónica Abruza and Dairín Valdés. In the play, in the middle of the New York winter, three women try to disappear the body of a man who died in compromising circumstances. “This situation leads them to create the most unlikely plans to avoid being involved in a murder.” Performances Saturday the 23rd at 8 pm, and Sunday the 24th at 5 pm. Tickets at (305) 443-1009. Trail Theater, 3715 SW 8 St, Miami, 33134.

Second season

Just finished the presentations of the work Afterglow by S. Asher Gelman, directed by Kevin Cass, begins its second season, at the same Tower Theatre, 1508 SW 8 St., Miami, 33135, with a new cast. This time it is made up of Argenis Rea, Frank Zuluaga and Erick Medina. Performances Saturday the 23rd at 10 pm, and Sunday the 24th at 7 pm. On Wednesday the 27th there will be a free performance, at 8 pm, dedicated to World Theater Day Miami 2024.

Theater series

The Theater Series in La Casona continues with the presentation of the play The night of lovers, of Eduardo Pardo, under his own direction. Eduardo Ibarrola, Frankin Viegues, Gerardo Riveron, Gualberto Gonzalez, Osvaldo Stróngoli, Xavier Coronel, Pancho Porras and Harry Froget are participating in the staging. It is advertised as “a somewhat erotic, and very erratic comedy”. Saturday, 23, at 8 p.m., at the Miami Hispanic Cultural Arts Center, 111 SW 5th. Avenue, Miami, 33130. Admission $30.

Hamilton

With the support of its presentations on Broadway, as well as other cities in the country; eleven Tony Awards, a Grammy for Best Musical, a Pulitzer for Best Drama and seven Drama Desk Awards, the musical Hamilton returns to the Arsht Center, based on the life of Alexander Hamilton, one of the founding fathers of the United States. The show has lyrics, music and script by Lin-Manuel Miranda. It will be presented on Saturday the 23rd, in a double performance, at 2 and 8 pm, as well as on Sunday the 24th, at 1 and 7 pm, at the Ziff Ballet Opera House at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, 33132. Tickets from $49.

We are united

The Argentine actor, journalist and comedian Ronen Suarc is on tour with his show We are united, coming to the Tower Theatre, 1508 SW 8 St., Miami, 33135, on Tuesday, March 26, directed by Kevin Cass. A “work that narrates the fascinating journey of an immigrant pursuing the American dream.” The note adds that with humor and sensitivity, it “addresses the protagonist’s arrival on American soil, exploring his attempts.” In addition, it is added that the piece: “more than a comedy, it is a reflection of the dreams, failures and triumphs of those who are looking for a future far from their home, but from humor, in which anyone will feel identified, no matter where they are from.”