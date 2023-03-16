When Ovidio went to school

In the well-documented book, Los millonarios de la guerra, written by journalist Peniley Ramírez, for Editorial Grijalbo, among the many interesting facts it contains, one caught my attention and I want to share with readers:

When on January 19, 2001, Joaquín Guzmán Loera, known as El Chapo, escaped from the high-security prison in Puente Grande, Jalisco, President Vicente Fox ordered the creation of a special group to search for the fugitive. The group was made up of General Roberto Aguilera, director of the Army’s Anti-Narcotics Office, and a dozen agents from the Attorney General’s Office commanded by Genaro García Luna.

It was General Aguilera himself who told the journalist that the “investigation cell” settled in a house in Pedregal, near the house where Griselda López lived, Guzmán Loera’s wife, with their four children: Joaquín, Griselda Guadalupe, Edgar and Ovidio Guzmán López.

“The follow-up operation,” Peniley wrote, “was discreet. They had a detailed record of Griselda López’s few outings. The most common were to take their children to the Ceyca school, owned by the Legionaries of Christ. A person who studied there at that time told me that in the school community there were reservations about the origin of the money with which Griselda paid for the education of her children, but the school accepted the donations that she made ”. (Do you think that Los Mercenarios, that is, the Legionaries of Christ, would accept receiving money from drug dealers?).

Later on, the author of the book lets us know: “Ovidio joined his school’s basketball team and there he made good friends with several classmates, including Alfonso Durazo Chávez.” Ovidio’s good friend was the son of Alfonso Durazo Montaño, by then President Fox’s secretary.

I continue with the transcription of what was written in Los millonarios de la guerra: “In October 2019, the Mexican government made public that Ovidio was accused of drug trafficking in the United States. An operation to arrest him in Culiacán caused chaos in the capital of Sinaloa. There were blockades, fires, armed trucks touring the city, eight dead and 16 wounded, according to official figures. The government managed to arrest him but after the Sinaloa Cartel’s display of muscle, they let him go, claiming that this would prevent further bloodshed. Alfonso Durazo –father of Durazo Chávez, a childhood friend of Loera López–, as Secretary of Security of the Obrador government, broke the news of the failed arrest: ‘Ovidio Guzmán’s release was to protect lives’”. Curious coincidence, right?

Prietitos in the rice

1.- The person who interviewed Felipe Calderón in Spain wasted the opportunity to ask him if he still thinks that Genaro García Luna, who was his Secretary of Security, is innocent of the crimes he is accused of.

2.- Through two videos on YouTube, the former leader of Coparmex, Gustavo de Hoyos, was uncovered as a presumed candidate of civil society for the 2024 presidential election. In the first audiovisual piece, he states that “Mexicans are fed up.” of the politicians six-year term after six-year term have shown us that they are incompetent”. Said like this, without specifying who the incompetent politicians are, he makes a serious mistake because sooner or later he will have to resort to the support of a coalition or a political party. In the second piece he talks about “a new deal with the Americans.” The demonym americanos is used to designate the Americans. Americans are all of us who were born in America. When someone –former presidents Fox and Calderón did it– uses the name americanos to name Americans, they not only disrespect Canadians and all Latin Americans, but also exhale a strong aroma of submission.

Final point

Mexico, a country where black people insult other black people for being darker.

