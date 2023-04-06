The latest Apple TV is the third-generation 4K model, which uses the same processor as the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14 and includes several new features. But, there are still those that have older versions, like the traditional series, presented a few years ago. But will the 3rd generation Apple TV still receive updates? This is what we will discuss in the lines below.

Interestingly, the 3rd generation Apple TV, presented in 2012, has not received official system updates since September 2021. This specific model was launched with Apple TV 5.0, and today runs Apple TV 7.8, a software prior to tvOS made available today. Therefore, the device does not have access to some features, such as Apple Arcade, for example. As it does not have access to the App Store, third-party applications cannot be downloaded either.

On the other hand, the 4th generation Apple TV, shown to the public in 2015, came out with tvOS 9, and is still receiving updates nearly seven years after its unveiling. Apple is currently making tvOS 16 publicly available, with version 17 of the operating system potentially being unveiled sometime in the next few months. tvOS 16 is available for Apple TV 4th generation, 2015, and all versions of Apple TV 4K, such as the first version of 2017, the second generation, released in 2021, and the third generation of 2022.

Considering that Apple has shown a track record of delivering seven years of system updates for its products, we can expect the 4th generation Apple TV to follow the 3rd generation model and not receive tvOS 17.

Is it worth buying the third or fourth generation Apple TV in 2023?

With outdated technical specifications, limited precisely because its hardware is from 2012, in addition to not even running tvOS and therefore not having access to Apple’s application library, the third generation model is no longer recommended for purchase. Some applications that were native, such as YouTube, no longer work since 2021.

Something similar can be said about the 4th generation Apple TV, as it is the last model in HD, and may not have access to new tvOS updates from the second half of this year. Thus, the best option is to purchase models with 4K support, precisely because of their greater performance and potential support for updates, even if you don’t have a TV with that resolution.

In addition, the 3rd generation Apple TV 4K has a newer remote control with more features and USB-C connection, which further enhances the already rich user experience due to the integration with other devices such as the iPhone and iPad, for example. You can find Apple TV 4K deals on Canaltech Offers:

