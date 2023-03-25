Women’s Boxing Worlds 2023: thunderclap for Imane Khelif before the grand final

As she was preparing to play the final of the world boxing championship in New Delhi, the Algerian boxer, Imane Khelif, was removed from the last stage of the competition.

Indeed, in a press release published this morning, the organizing body of the Women’s World Boxing Championship, IBA, announced that the boxer Imane Khelif will not be able to play in the final for medical reasons, and is therefore forced to forfeit.

Expected to be welcomed with open arms on her return to Algeria with a potential gold medal, this sad news puts an end to the dream of the Algerian champion who was on a winning streak that propelled her to the final of the world championship of the boxing.

Imane Khelif had an appointment tomorrow with the Russian boxer, Sychugova Nataliya, for the final clap of the event which will determine who will win the gold.

As a reminder, the champion Khelif had reached the final of the world boxing championship in her category of (-66kg) after winning her fight against the Thai S.Janjaem with a net score of 5-0.

The Algerian Olympic Committee communicates on the package of Imane Khelif

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif withdrew one step away from winning the women’s boxing world championship in New Delhi.

In its press release, the Algerian Olympic Committee returned to this episode, “The Algerian Olympic and Sports Committee informs public opinion that it will take charge of the medical accompaniment of the champion Imane Khelif. the statement said.

The Algerian body adds “The Algerian Olympic Committee will support its preparations for the African qualifying tournament for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which will take place in Dakar, capital of Senegal, in August 2023.” the Algerian body.

