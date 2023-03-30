Young man pretends his mother called him; she was his lover

In these moments, the stories of infidelity They are no longer a surprise, but we can always laugh at the ingenuity that some put into it and now, due to that same ingenuity, a case went viral on the internet because a man pretended to talk to his mother, when in reality he was her lover.

On the internet we find daily stories of disloyalty in loving relationships, but There are always some that stand out much more than others like the following.

In The Truth Newswe are going to give you the details of this infidelity and how it was that said matter was discovered.

Man was talking to his lover, he said it was his mom

The young man had the phone connected to his car



It was on the social network TikTok where a young woman uploaded a video in which she narrated how she found that her already ex-boyfriend was talking to the third party, this while he pretended that he was talking to his mother.

According to what was said in the clip, which is already a trend, the detail that led to the discovery of the infidelity is that his partner forgot that his cell phone was connected to his car stereo during the call with his alleged mother.

First, the TikToker suspiciously saw that her ex-boyfriend had added her mother as ‘Rachel bj 7/0’ instead of her name or ‘mother’, and on the social network, she still asked users what to do about that situation, so it is not known if the relationship ended.

Reaction to the video of infidelity

Among the comments were tips on what to do



In the comment box, the uploaded video that has gathered more than 41.8 million views so far and more than 6.2 million “likes” and more than 36 thousand comments, there were many Internet users who laughed at the situation with jokes and memes.

However, there were others who also gave the girl advice on what she can do in the situation.

“When you get out of the car, you say ‘give regards to your mother Rachel and you block her on everything,'” a netizen commented.

