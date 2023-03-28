Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: Nintendo unveils 10 minutes of exclusive gameplay today

Nintendo will unveil 10 minutes of exclusive The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay today. In France, the appointment is made at 4 p.m. What to expect?

The most anticipated game of the year will finally be entitled to a proper gameplay video. Nintendo has announced that it will be streaming a presentation featuring approximately 10 minutes of gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomthe highly anticipated sequel to the famous Breath of the Wildat the end of the day.

Tears of the Kingdom: 10 minutes of gameplay revealed today, presented by Aonuma himself

The presentation will be made by the series’ longtime producer, Eiji Aonuma, who has worked on Zelda since Ocarina of Time. The presentation will be available here at 4 p.m. and it looks like the video will be all about the new Zelda. We will update the article as soon as it is released.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will have been a long time coming: Nintendo first announced that a sequel to Breath of the Wild was in the works in 2019, although the game didn’t get its official title until a few years later. Originally scheduled for launch in 2022, Tears of the Kingdom will now arrive on the Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.

So what should we expect in terms of gameplay? As reported by Japanese Twitter user Genki_JPN, Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma was at the Famitsu Game Awards and accepted the most anticipated game award for Tears of the Kingdom. In a series of tweets that have now been deleted (but were covered by Nintendo Life), Genki_JPN quotes Aonuma saying, ” In the sequel, Tears of the Kingdom, the player’s imagination will allow them to enjoy free gameplay that will bring direct changes to the game world. ».

It was also confirmed that Aonuma said he hopes everyone will be pleasantly surprised by these changes and enjoy exploring Hyrule in a ” unknown and new ».

See you at 4 p.m. here for the gameplay video.