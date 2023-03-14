ZenFone 10: Asus will say goodbye to compact smartphones



Asus may be saying goodbye to the compact design of its latest smartphones from the ZenFone series. According to rumors, the Taiwanese manufacturer wants to offer the ZenFone 10 again with a much larger display.





Like the Indian blog Pricebaba announced that Asus is currently planning to introduce the ZenFone 10. It is currently assumed that the new model will be equipped with a 6.3-inch display. Apparently, the small top smartphones from Asus are over for the time being.

Asus is going for size again

Unlike last time, Asus would fit back into the mass of smartphones with this decision, almost all of which currently come with comparatively large screens. With the ZenFone 8 and 9, Asus took an unusual step and shrunk its flagship smartphone instead of letting it keep growing like other manufacturers.

While the display diagonal of 5.9 inches was even below that of the Galaxy S23 with its 6.1 inches, the new ZenFone 10 is said to be significantly larger. The panel is said to be a model with a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hertz based on AMOLED technology. The technical basis of the Asus ZenFone 10 is said to be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core SoC, which is the fastest current chip for Android-based devices. It is combined with 16 gigabytes of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of internal flash memory. The battery is said to be 5000mAh and can be charged quickly using a 67-watt power supply.

Asus is said to be using a 200-megapixel sensor from Samsung for the cameras. In addition, according to the report, the device is certified as waterproof according to IP68. There is also talk of three color variants. It is still unclear when and at what price the ZenFone 10 will be launched.

Summary Asus says goodbye to compact smartphones from the ZenFone series.

Asus is planning ZenFone 10 with a 6.3″ display.

16GB RAM, 256/512GB storage, 5000mAh battery & 67W charging power.

IP68 waterproof & 3 color options.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core SoC as the basis.

Samsung sensor for 200MP camera

Release date & prices still unknown.

See also: