Zeppelins start the season at Lake Constance

Friedrichshafen

Sightseeing from a height of 300 meters: Zeppelins take off again from Lake Constance. It shouldn’t stay at one location.

Zeppelins will be on the move again on Lake Constance this Wednesday. The start of the season was already planned for last weekend, but had to be postponed due to the weather, as a spokeswoman for Deutsche Zeppelin-Reederei (DZR) in Friedrichshafen said. By mid-November, the airships should again be flying thousands of passengers over the region.

The offer for the flights at an altitude of 300 meters includes various routes – including a detour to Munich – and times from 30 minutes to 2 hours. An airship is also to take off in North Rhine-Westphalia next year, as the shipping company further announced. The pilot training at Lake Constance is already running for this.

Very few airships today are actually zeppelins: the name is trademarked for the Zeppelin airship technology in Friedrichshafen. Zeppelins of the new technology (NT) have been flying passengers on Lake Constance since 2001.