10 technology courses most requested by companies in 2023

Alura Para Empresas, corporate division of the educational ecosystem, carried out a survey that pointed out the main contents that are being demanded by the market, some of which are Excel, Github, Front-End training and much more.

According to a survey, in 2022 alone, more than 80,000 professionals completed Excel courses within companies. The movement demonstrates that companies seek to keep up with the digital transformation, which has been intensifying in most segments, encompassing all sectors in addition to IT.

Despite the growth in other areas, products directly linked to the technological area have been in great demand — both for beginners and for professionals who need to update themselves. For Adriano Almeida, co-founder and COO of Alura, the high demand proves the growth in the culture of “improvement”.

Programming skills are among the most demanded courses by companies. (Image: Playback/Envato/RossHelen)

“Immersing yourself in the digital universe favors those who are already in the business and newcomers, since the company can train the most experienced for new challenges and save hiring costs, or train qualified people internally, creating a real investment for the business in the long run. term,” he says.

Check out the ranking with the 10 most demanded technology courses by companies:

Git and Github: Control and Share Your Code | DevOps; HTTP: Understanding the web under the hood | Front End: HTML5 and CSS3 Part 1: Create a Web Page | Front End; AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner: Domain 1 e 2 | DevOps; Java OO: Understanding Object Orientation | Schedule; Javascript and HTML: Develop a Game and Practice Programming Logic | Schedule; Java JRE and JDK: compile and run your program | Schedule; Spring Boot REST API: Build an API | Schedule; HTML5 and CSS3 part 2: positioning, lists and navigation | Front End; Java Polymorphism: Understand Inheritance and Interfaces | Schedule.

