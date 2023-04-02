2 dead in hot air balloon crash near Mexico City – Reuters

MEXICO CITY — Two people have died and a girl was injured after the hot air balloon they were in caught fire near Mexico City, authorities said Saturday. Officials in the state of Mexico, which borders the capital, said the girl suffered from burns and a broken arm. According to video of the incident posted on social media, the occupants of the balloon appeared to have fallen or jumped from the craft.

The dead were listed as a 50-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman.

The crash happened near the pre-Hispanic ruin site of Teotihuacan, just north of Mexico City. The area is a popular place for hot air balloon rides.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Teotihuacan, best known for its twin Temples of the Sun and Moon, was once a large city that was home to over 100,000 people and covered approximately 20 square kilometers.

The still-mysterious city was one of the largest in the world at its peak between 100 BC and 750 AD. But it was abandoned before the rise of the Aztecs in the 14th century.