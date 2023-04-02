These were the best campaigns of the week

Like every week, we witness the best campaigns of the week in terms of advertising and marketing that, with creativity and joint work between the agency and the brand, manage to demonstrate their added value for the consumer.

Nowadays, one of the greatest challenges of advertising is the reinvention and, for this, the big agencies must be at the forefront and, above all, be on the lookout for what sets the trends.

In this context, every week we see how advertising continues to reflect what is happening in society itself, where creativity is one of the pillars in the ads that we see through social networks and in traditional media.

Only in 2020, data from Zenith Media speak of that, by 2024, global advertising spending is expected to evolve, which will rise to 865.12 billion dollars.

Whether through mobile internet, outdoor advertising, cinema, radio, television, magazines and newspapers, the truth is that agencies continue to seek to reach audiences through creative ideas that correspond to the needs and/or demands of the consumers themselves.

These were the best campaigns of marketing and ads of the week

Brand: Movistar

Campaign: “Black Friday Ibai Llanos”

Agency: MRM

Movistar is the largest telecommunications company in Spain and wanted to launch an unprecedented campaign for Black Friday. This resulted in all devices being sold in less than 7 days.



Brand: Coke

Campaign: “Flavor Make It”

Agency: Barkley

Developed by Barkley, one of the largest independent creative idea companies in the US, the “Flavor Make It” campaign encourages Gen Z audiences to go to the movies and enjoy a blended offer made just for them.

“It is essential to listen and learn what our audience wants to create an offer that excites them and encourages them to go to the theater,” said Pamela Sandler, vice president of brand marketing for AMC. “What we found is that in addition to a fully immersive, shared experience, the Gen Z audience wants creativity and flexibility to be themselves. The Flavor Make It campaign is designed to deliver a significant value offering, but also to add a fun and creative twist to it with these fantastic new flavor mixes.”

Brand: Heinz

Campaña: “Heinz is Developing Its Own Tattoo Ink Free of Banned Ingredients for Red Pigments”

Agency: SOKO

Heinz announced that they are developing and launching a red tattoo pigment using non-harmful ingredients. Called “Heinz Tattoo Ink,” the project is a direct response from the brand to its legions of fans, who have always strived to show their love through tattoos and sharing it on social media.

The action comes amid news that colored tattoo ink is facing increasing restrictions and outright bans in countries around the world.

American Express wanted to show support for its LGBTQ+ network for Pride Month globally, and we wanted to show that American Express is a brand that powerfully supports all of its members and employees, no matter who they love or how they identify.

What started as a social campaign became a global platform with an international out-of-home campaign culminating in an intimate concert by Lizzo at the Times Square Edition Hotel with all proceeds going to the Stonewall Community Foundation.