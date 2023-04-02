Body found in search of missing woman who vanished after telling friends she was going out for 10 minutes to get some fresh air – Reuters

COPS found a body in their search for a woman who told her friend she was going out for 10 minutes to get some fresh air before disappearing.

Rachel Jackson, 38, from Didsbury, Greater Manchester, was last seen around 7 p.m. on March 31 when she went out after spending the evening with friends in Preston, Lancashire, and n never came back.

Rachel Jackson left her friends for a walk in Preston, Lancashire and never came back Credit: Lancashire Police

Lancashire Police have now confirmed that a woman’s body has been found in a nearby park.

They said they had not yet formally identified the body but believed it was Rachel.

His death is not considered suspicious.

Her pals told Lancashire Live she had given no indication of where she was going or when she would be returning.

A friend, Helen Moore, said: “Rachel hadn’t been drinking or anything, that’s why we’re really worried.

“We only thought she was going out for 10 minutes, so we didn’t think about it. »

A police spokesman said: “Earlier today police found the body of a woman in Avenham Park.

“Although she has not yet been officially identified, it is believed to be Rachel.

“His relatives have been informed.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be forwarded to HM Coroner.

“Our thoughts are with Rachel’s family and friends at this very sad and difficult time. »