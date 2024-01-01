4 dead and one injured in vehicle crash in Queens

At least four people lost their lives in Queens, on a dangerous section of the Cross Island Parkway known to many as “Dead Man’s Curve.”

According to preliminary information, this morning shortly before six, a vehicle crash occurred at the point where the Cross Island Parkway and Whitestone Expressway meet, in the Whitestone sector.

The cars involved were a Honda with only the driver and a Mazda with four people on board, who died at the scene. The driver of the Honda was injured.

The driver of the Honda was taken to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital in critical condition.

We will have more information about this case as authorities release more details.