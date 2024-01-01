Nine injured in incident where driver tried to flee

Nine people are injured after a driver was involved in a chase with police early Monday morning in Manhattan.

The incident began on 33rd Street and Seventh Avenue in Midtown when officers attempted to intervene during a dispute inside the vehicle.

The driver escaped from the scene, crashing into several patrol cars and running over a food cart on 34th Street between Eighth and Ninth Avenues.

A woman was trapped under the food cart and is in stable condition.

Several people were injured after the accident, including a police officer, and were taken to an area hospital and are expected to recover.

We spoke to a merchant whose business was affected.

“My neighbor, who is on the corner of the warehouse, sent me a video at around one in the morning saying that an accident was happening and that there was a car that crashed into the businesses here,” said the merchant. “And then I saw the video and I realized that he destroyed what was in front of me here. And I saw in the video how the car went backwards and hit another car there, but it stopped and the police were able to get it out of there.”

It is unknown exactly what happened to the driver but he was later taken into custody and transported to a medical facility in critical but stable condition.