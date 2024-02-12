Using waterways to avoid trucks in the city

The city plans to convert some riverfronts into freight docks to reduce truck traffic.

The plans are getting closer to being reality.

The mayor’s office first submitted an application last year to companies asking if they would be interested in participating in the “Blue Highway” program to lighten the city’s trailer load.

The focus is on the fronts that are municipally owned.

These would be used for trucks to pick up the merchandise and only the streets would be used for the last leg of the delivery.

A report from The Gothamist says that these would be the proposed locations.

An engineering firm would design the docks and access points for e-bikes and delivery vans.

City officials say the city would save more than 92 miles of truck traffic each year.