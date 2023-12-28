Do you want to know what the 2024-25 school calendar will look like?

MIAMI.- The Miami-Dade County School Board approved, at its monthly meeting, the 2024-2025 school calendars, according to which the start of classes for students will be on August 15, 2024.

The approved school calendars for elementary and secondary schools, as well as technical colleges/adult education centers, include a fall break during the week of November 25-27, 2024, for the Thanksgiving holiday (Thanksgiving), both for students and for those employees who work 10 months.

For its part, the winter break for primary and secondary school students will be from December 23 to January 3, 2025.

The different school calendars were prepared jointly by the Committee To this of the School Calendar, made up of representatives of the Miami-Dade County Public Schools (Miami-Dade County Public Schools, M-DCPS) and the teachers union United Teachers of Dade.

To view current and upcoming school calendars, visit this page of public schools.

