How does the free Uber service work for Metrobus users?

MIAMI – The Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW) announces that a free Uber solution is now available for MetroBus passengers who were affected by route changes caused by the launch of the Better Bus Network.

After launching in November, Miami-Dade County collected significant feedback from riders and other organizations, and recently announced a suite of solutions, including a voucher program for Uber, expanded MetroConnect service, partnerships with municipalities and additional community sessions.

“Since the launch of Better Bus Network“We have listened carefully to our passengers and bus operators, gathering their opinions on wait times, ease of access and alternative mobility options,” said County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

“While many passengers have seen increased reliability on their routes, we understand the need for accessible transport options for all. We implemented these additional measures as a testament to our commitment to public transport users, ensuring that no one is left behind as we refine and we improve our public transportation system.”

Better Bus Network seeks to improve Metrobus and MetroConnect service increasing frequency through the largest public transportation renovation in Miami-Dade history.

The partnership with Uber is intended to provide support service where Metrobus routes have been altered and will be available on the following routes:

Discontinued section of (old) Route 135 – Miami Lakes Drive to Golden Glades

(Old) Route 42: Opa-locka Tri-Rail station to Miami Intermodal Center (MIC) and from MIC to Douglas Road Metrorail station.

Sección discontinuada de la Ruta 104 – Dadeland North hasta Miami Dade College Kendall a lo largo de SW 88th St, SW 87th Ave, SW 104th St, SW 97th Ave, SW 112th St, SW 112th Ave, SW 104th

Discontinued section of (old) Route 2 – NW 84th St to 163rd St Mall

Discontinued section of (old) Route 16 – NE 79th St to 163rd St Mall

Part of (former) Route E – Golden Glades to Aventura, including 192nd St in Sunny Isles

According to the document, the Uber voucher program will provide residents “a convenient and reliable alternative during the transition to the new bus network, ensuring continued access to essential services and destinations, and will cover up to $25 of the trip.” Passengers with access to a smartphone will be able to book the trip online or through the app.

For customers without access to a smartphone, rides can be requested by calling DTPW Customer Service at 786-469-5555. Customer service will be available seven days a week from 6 am to 10 pm beginning the first week of January. From now until December 31, customer service will operate Monday through Friday from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm and will be closed on New Year’s Day and Monday, January 1.

Wheelchair accessible service is coming soon and will be available in January. Once available, riders will call 305-871-1111 during bus route service hours.

DTPW continues to collaborate with cities and municipalities so local transportation services can address coverage gaps and better connect with Miami-Dade transportation services, as well as schedule additional outreach sessions in affected communities to gather real-time feedback. .

These sessions are a crucial part of the continued refinement of BBN 1.0, reflecting the county’s commitment to a dynamic and responsive public transportation system. Dates will be announced soon.

For more information about the Uber voucher program, expanded MetroConnect, and upcoming community sessions, residents can visit Better Bus SHIFTS into Gear.

(email protected)

@menendezpryce