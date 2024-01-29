Migrants go to event at clothing distribution school

Dozens of immigrant families arrived at PS 46 school in Brooklyn to receive free winter clothing and other basic necessities.

Leomay Madrid spoke with us but preferred not to show his face.

“The need to have clothes, shoes, this helps us a lot,” said Madrid.

Madrid arrived with her husband and five children from Venezuela a month ago and is a volunteer at the school.

“My goal as a mother and as a family is to be able to provide well-being for my children, a better education and that is why we came here, because I know that it is possible.”

The event was organized by the District 13 Education Council, Community Education Council, which advocates for the district’s schools along with other coalitions.

“For families who are arriving and only come with a bag or the clothes they are wearing, this is an event with many, many, many resources,” explained Amanda Ocasio, Parent Coordinator, PS 46.

In addition to winter clothing and shoes, they distributed soap, toothpaste among other products, lunch, and information on resources available in the community.

According to organizers, in the last three weeks several schools in District 13 in Brooklyn have received around 150 new students from the shelter located on Hall Street in Clinton Hill.

“We have students arriving with sandals, without coats, they arrived with nothing and we have to help them because they are our students,” said Cynthia McKnight, president of CEC Council 13.

Organizers say they will continue efforts in the community to help new families where possible.

“This is the first and hopefully we can do it a second, third time and much more,” Ocasio added.