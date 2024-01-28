Do you know that there was a winner of 1 million dollars in the Powerball? Check the results here

MIAMI .- Two lucky winners will take home 1 million dollars divided between them, even without deducting taxes, after having purchased a lottery ticket Powerball who was the winner of one of the prizes in the draw last Saturday, January 27.

However, there was no winner of the Powerball grand prize and the jackpot managed to accumulate to $174 million dollars a not inconsiderable amount for people who play the lottery.

Powerball results for January 27:

The Powerball numbers drawn for this round were: 7, 38, 65, 66, 68 with 21 as the red Powerball number, and a 2x Power Play multiplier.

Powerball combines the lottery network in 44 states, including Florida, plus Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

According to the rules, you must choose five numbers from 1 to 69 and an additional one from 1 to 26. If you do not want the additional number, you would win less if you match the five numbers you selected.

The difficulty of guessing the six numbers is one in 293 million.

The next draw will take place on Monday, January 29.

Powerball Saturday January 27.png Results of the Powerball drawing for Saturday, January 27.

