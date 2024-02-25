Israeli media report progress on temporary truce in Gaza

Israeli media say mediators are making progress on an agreement that would allow a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, and the release of dozens of hostages held in Gaza and Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Mourners gather in mourning during the funeral of Sergeant Simon Shlomov in Rishon Lezion, Israel, Thursday, February 22, 2024. Shlomov, 20, was killed during Israel’s ground operation in the Gaza Strip . (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

The Israeli war cabinet met this Saturday night.

Although there are no official statements, several Israeli media outlets citing anonymous sources said that they had tacitly approved the agreement and that Israel would send a delegation to Qatar to continue negotiations.

Hamas said it has not yet participated in the new proposals pushed by the United States, Egypt and Qatar, but reports on the draft largely fit its previous demands.

Meanwhile, Israel advances its plans to invade Rafah, on the border with Egypt.

More than half of Gaza’s two million three hundred thousand inhabitants have taken refuge there.

The attacks have devastated the territory’s health services and less than half of the hospitals are partially operating while Israeli bombings are killing dozens of people daily.

