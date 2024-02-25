Trump defeats Haley in South Carolina primary

CHARLESTON .- Donald Trump He defeated his Republican rival this Saturday Nikki Haley in the primaries of South Carolina thus getting a little closer to a possible duel with Democratic President Joe Biden in the November elections.

A tremendous setback for Haley, who embodies a moderate wing of the Republican Party, since it occurs in her home state and of which she was governor for six years.

A sign that the former president no longer considers Haley a threat, Trump he didn’t mention it in his victory speech. She preferred instead to target the current tenant of the White House, the 81-year-old Democrat Biden.

“We will be here on November 5th and we will look at Joe Biden, we will look him square in the eyes, he is destroying our country, and we will say: Joe, you are fired. Go away”Trump said to cheers and applause in the state capital, Columbia.

As in the previous primaries, whose objective is to designate the Republican candidate for the elections, the former president was relentless.

The American media announced his victory seconds after the closing of the polling stations.

Trump, 77, is the big favorite in the race for the Republican nomination, according to polls. The result of the primaries is clear.

“This illustrates that he is now effectively the Republican presidential candidate. The speed of this result will probably increase the pressure on her to withdraw from the race,” David Darmofal, a political scientist at the University of South Carolina, told AFP.

The former businessman hopes to force his former ambassador to the UN to throw in the towel, as his other rivals did, to focus on Biden, his re-election candidate.

Biden reacted to the South Carolina result with a brief written statement in which he warned Americans of “the threat that Donald Trump poses” to the future, as the country “deals with the damage he left behind.”

“I will not resign”

For her part, Haley, 52, refuses to give up.

“I said earlier this week that no matter what happens in South Carolina, I would continue to run… I am a woman of my word. I am not going to give up this fight when the majority of Americans disapprove of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden,” he said after learning of his defeat.

After Saturday, Trump and Haley will face off again on Tuesday in Michigan.

Republicans in Idaho and Missouri will vote on March 2 and those in North Dakota on the 4th, but the most important date on the political calendar of the year It is March 5, when the famous Super Tuesday is celebrated.

That day, fifteen states, including Texas, California, Colorado and Virginia, will go to the polls simultaneously on a major election day.

In theory the primaries could last until July, but Trump’s team foresees a victory no later than “March 19.”

Trump wants to project himself as soon as possible in his rematch against Biden.

Source: With information from AP