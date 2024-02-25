Images revealed of suspects of killing man on train

Police are searching for two men and a woman in connection with the fatal attack of a 45-year-old man on a D train at the East 182nd Street and Grand Concourse station early Friday morning.

A fact that worries subway users like Zoila Chacha, who uses the D train every day to go to work.

“Well, I feel terrible and very afraid because the day may come when maybe it’s our turn too,” says Chacha.

Security cameras captured the suspects entering the train around five in the morning.

One of the men sat next to the victim and they began an argument that turned into a fight.

When the train stopped at the station, the three suspects got off, but the woman re-entered and continued the fight, with the men later joining in.

The victim received a wound to the torso and was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“At the moment we do not know if it is a wound from a shooting, or if it is the wound from an object such as a knife,” says Sergeant Carlos Nieves, NYPD spokesman.

The victim, a resident of The Bronx, has been identified as William Álvarez.

Police believe the incident is isolated and are investigating whether there was any relationship between the victim and the suspects.

“With these images and these videos that we recovered from the trains, the stations are very instrumental in helping the prosecutor to bring justice,” explains Nieves.

MTA officials say more than 1,000 train cars have cameras, and there are plans to extend this measure to the entire system by the end of the year.

Something that is not enough for residents here in the Bronx to feel safe when using the train.

Mary of Paris, a resident of Fordham, say:

“It’s neither one nor two, they have seen several crimes on the train in less than a week, and you can’t because you are paying for a service for which you feel unsafe to travel. You know that you can get on the train but you don’t know if you’re going to get off.”

According to NYPD data, at least three fatal attacks have occurred on the subway system so far this year.

At this time, this incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the three suspects, you can call 1-888-57 tip.

