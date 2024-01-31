DeSantis accuses Congressman Omar of treason and calls for his deportation

MIAMI .- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sparked a strong controversy by requesting that the Democratic representative of Somali origin Ilhan Omar was dismissed and deported for allegedly betraying the interests of USA .

DeSantis made these statements during a press conference in which he harshly criticized Omar, who is one of the first Muslim women to reach the US Congress.

The Republican governor relied on a video of a speech that Omar gave over the weekend at a conference from the organization American Muslims for Palestine, in which she spoke about her experience as a refugee and the situation in her native country.

“The United States is a country where one of its daughters is in Congress to represent its interests,” Omar declared in her speech. “As long as I am in the United States Congress, Somalia will never be in danger, its waters will not be stolen by Ethiopia or others. Sleep easy, knowing that I am here to protect Somalia’s interests from within the American system.”

“We as Somalis love each other, people who know they are Somalis first and Muslims secondwho protect each other and come to the aid of each other and also to the aid of other Muslims,” ​​Omar said in his comments.

According to DeSantis, Omar showed “divided” loyalty and put Somalia’s interests above those of the United States. In addition, she accused her of being a “foreign agent” and supporting terrorist groups such as Al Qaeda and the Islamic State.

“He has no right to be in the United States Congress. She should be expelled from Congress and the country,” DeSantis said.

How Ilhan Omar defends herself

Omar responded to DeSantis’ accusations in X. Rep. Omar disputed the accuracy of the translation of her comments.

“Not only biased but completely wrongbut I would not expect more from these propagandists,” wrote Rep. Omar. “I pray for them and for their sanity.”

The legislator clarified that nations cannot survive if states get involved in negotiations to lease land from other countries without the consent of the federal government.

“Somalis in Somalia and in the diaspora are united in that effort and I stand in solidarity with them,” concluded Representative Omar. “No amount of bullying and lying will change that.”

The confrontation between DeSantis and Omar has generated a big controversy and debate in the political and media sphere.