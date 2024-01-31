Miami-Dade police officer faces seven life sentences for alleged child abuse

MIAMI .- The wife and a brother testified on Tuesday in the trial against Daniel Ramos Avilés, an officer of the Police of Miami-Dade accused of sexually abusing three minors, and who could now face seven life sentences.

His wife, Marcella, described him as a “dangerous man” and “manipulative” who allegedly threatened to kill her and disappear her body.

During the hearing, the woman said she was in shock because of the accusations against her husband and that she feared for her life and that of her children.

Meanwhile, his brother, Alexis Ramos, defended him and praised him as a “lovable person”“attentive” and “unifier of her family.”

In fact, Ramos Avilés’ family has denied the accusations against the police officer.

Ramos Aviles He asked to be released under house arrest with a GPS device while the trial was being held, but Judge William Altfield denied it.

The judge expressed concern for public safety and noted that the uniformed man faced seven life sentences if convicted.

The judge also said that Ramos Avilés could remove the GPS and get a gunsince he had military and police training.

Arrest

The officer was arrested by units of his own police department on October 30, 2023, after his wife reported the facts to the authorities.

According to the arrest report, Ramos Avilés would have sexually abused three minors between the ages of 6 and 12.

The man faces seven charges, including sexual assault of a minor. Two of the alleged victims lived under the same roof as Ramos Avilés.

The official He allegedly performed sexual acts in front of and on the girlson multiple occasions.

These allegations of sexual assault of minors have shocked the community and raised questions about the conduct of some law enforcement officers.