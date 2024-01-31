Possible discovery of Amelia Earhart’s plane would be a milestone in aviation history

The news was released this week, and the company stated that An image obtained through a sonar record supports the discovery theory.

This marine exploration company maintains that the image was captured after intense searches in an area west of Howland Island, a remote uninhabited reef lost in the middle of the Pacific between Australia and Hawaii. This place becomes the focus of attention almost a century after the disappearance of Earhart and her navigator Fred Noonan, 44.

Embed – Deep Sea Vision on Instagram: “On July 2, 1937, Amelia Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan took off from Papua New Guinea, nearing the end of their record-setting journey around the world never to be seen again. Until today. Deep Sea Vision found what appears to be Earhart’s Lockheed 10-E Electra.”

On May 20, 1937, Amelia Earhart, 39, took off from Oakland, California, alongside Fred Noonan, in an attempt to become the first woman to fly around the world, after having crossed the Atlantic alone five years earlier. However, on July 2, after leaving Lae, Papua New Guinea, on a grueling 4,000 km flight, they disappeared. Their original plan was to refuel at Howland Island, but they never arrived.

The company’s CEO, Tony Romeo, said in a statement:

“We always felt that she should have tried to do her best to land gently in the water, and the heading of the aircraft that we can see in the sonar image suggests that this may be the case.” “We always felt that she should have tried to do her best to land gently in the water, and the heading of the aircraft that we can see in the sonar image suggests that this may be the case.”

According to the search company, the blurred image captured by an underwater robot with scanning sonar at about 5,000 meters deep “reveals contours that reflect the unique twin-tailed (model) and the size and scale of its legendary aircraft.”

Embed – Deep Sea Vision on Instagram

DSV revealed that they spent 90 days searching an area of ​​13,500 km² in the bed of the Pacific Oceanexceeding in duration all previous searches combined. For now, the company is keeping the exact location secret. and plans to carry out a more detailed exploration of the area in the near future. This potential discovery opens new perspectives on one of aviation’s greatest mysteries.

There is one hypothesis that prevails among the many suggested over the years, and that is that Earhart and Noonan were running out of fuel and had to abandon the Lockheed L-10 Electra twin-engine aircraft in an area near Howland Island.

The disappearance of Amelia Earhart has endured as one of the enigmas of aviation history, inspiring numerous books, movies and strange theories over the years.

Amelia Earhart’s legacy

Amelia Earhart was born on July 24, 1897 in Atchison, Kansas. She was the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean. Her father was a railroad lawyer and her mother came from a wealthy family. According to biography Featured by the Encyclopaedia Britannica, while still a child, Earhart displayed an adventurous and independent nature for which she would later become known.

After the death of his grandparents, the family had financial problems due to his father’s alcoholism. The Earharts moved frequently and she completed high school in Chicago in 1916.

As the page reports ameliaearhart.comEarhart kept a scrapbook of newspaper clippings about successful women in predominantly male fields, including film directing and production, law, advertising, management, and mechanical engineering.

While visiting her sister in Canada, Amelia developed an interest in caring for wounded soldiers in the First World War. Hence in 1918 she left university to become a nursing assistant in Toronto.

In 1920 she moved with her parents to California, where she took her first airplane trip, an experience that prompted her to take flying lessons. In 1921 she purchased her first airplane, a Kinner Airster, and two years later she obtained her pilot’s license.

In April 1928, Earhart was selected for a flight across the Atlantic Ocean, which would make her the first woman to do so. Some speculated that her decision was based in part on her resemblance to Charles Lindbergh, who had become the first man to fly solo nonstop across the Atlantic the previous year.

Amelia married publisher George Palmer Putnam in 1931, but Earhart continued her career under her maiden name. That year he also piloted a gyroplane to a record altitude of 18,415 feet (5,613 meters).

Earhart crossed the Atlantic alone from May 20 to 21, 1932.. In 1935, Earhart made history with the first solo flight from Hawaii to California, a dangerous route 2,408 miles long, a distance longer than the distance from the United States to Europe. He departed Honolulu on January 11 and, after 17 hours and 7 minutes, landed in Oakland the next day. Later that same year, he became the first person to fly solo from Los Angeles to Mexico City.

In 1937, Earhart set out to fly around the world, with Fred Noonan as his navigator. At the end of the trip, Earhart radioed that the plane was running out of fuel. About an hour later, he announced: “We are running from north to south”. That was the last radio transmission that the US Coast Guard Cutter Itasca received. The plane was believed to have gone down about 100 miles (160 kilometers) from the island and an extensive search was conducted to find Earhart and Noonan.

However, on July 19, 1937, the operation was canceled and the couple was declared lost at sea. Throughout the trip, Earhart had sent her husband various materials, including letters and entries in her diary, which were published in Last Flight (1937).

In 2016, the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum in Kansas acquired the world’s last remaining Lockheed Electra 10-E, an aircraft identical to the model Earhart flew on her final flight. The museum was supported by fundraising to build a 17,000-square-foot hangar and terminal reminiscent of the Art Deco style of its era in the 1920s and 1930s.

The aircraft is one of 14 Lockheed Electra 10-Es ever manufactured. They named her Muriel, named after Amelia Earhart’s younger sister, Grace Muriel Earhart Morrissey.

Source: Deep Sea Vision/ / ameliaearhart.com / Encyclopaedia Britannica / AFP / CNN