North American progressive anthropologists and ecocide in Venezuela

In recent days, Claudine Gay and Liz Magill, rectors (Principals) from the prestigious universities of Harvard and Pennsylvania, resigned after outrage over their statements about anti-Semitism before a congressional committee , by accepting that the anti-Semitic demonstrations on campus did not violate any code of ethics. Both universities belong to the Ivy League, which brings together educational institutions of prestige and excellence, besieged by promoters of historical and cultural deconstruction. “Progressivism” and “Cancel Culture” are beginning to receive their boomerangs back. Niall Ferguson, historian and Harvard professor, accuses his intellectual colleagues of betrayal for “allow the politicization of American universities led by an illiberal coalition of progressives”woke” , supporters of “critical race theory” and apologists for Islamist extremism.” Ferguson relies on the argument of the German sociologist Max Weber in his essay Science as a vocation (1917), where he expresses that “political activism should not be permissible in the classrooms, ‘because the prophet and the demagogue do not belong to the academic platform.’ This was also the argument of the Inform the Calf (1967), from the University of Chicago, where he urges universities to maintain “independence from fashions, passions, and political pressures.” This separation between scholarship and politics has been completely ignored in recent years at major American universities. Instead, our most elite schools have adopted the kind of ‘institutional change’ that Claudine Gay has advocated. Look where she has taken us.” (Niall Ferguson, The treason of the intellectualsThe National Post, 15/12/2023). But this is just the tip of the iceberg of sedition and how other “progressive” academics have supported the continental left in its sinister purposes.

The escalation of this “progressive” and “deconstructionist” subversion in the North American academy has its umbilical cord linked to Castro-communism that had already established its foundation among intellectuals and scientists in the USA. In the 1990s, the Sao Paulo Forum, directed by Fidel Castro, convened left-wing North American sociologists, anthropologists and scientists to promote a new “critical”, “progressive”, “committed” and “militant” anthropology, in contrast to science and traditional academic anthropology. The objective was to begin to diversify the forms of subversion in the region by fostering political movements for the rights of indigenous people and the promotion of ethnic separatism, sheltering them under the ideological premise of an anti-imperialist and anti-Western pan-indigenism. Since then, many academic disciplines in the USA have suffered the onslaught of this “new inquisition”, undertaken by the so-called postmodernist or deconstructionist left, encouraging the “cancel culture”, along with the harassment and academic intolerance of those who call “ right” for upholding formal values ​​and canons of scientific research. This new vision of science argues, among other things, that there is no such objective observation, that facts are political elaborations, and that science is an instrument of imperialist oppression.

With Chávez already in power, the Sao Paulo Forum and its rogue states associates, eager for financing, promoted the occupation of the rich mineral deposits of Guayana and the Venezuelan Amazon. Starting in 2000, Cuban advisors ordered the Chavista regime to erase all traces of legitimacy of scientists and intellectuals who could confront said plans, using the same procedure (decomposition), successfully implemented in the former USSR and in the countries occupied by the Warsaw Pact. Since public discredit and intellectual assassination is part of that method, they invented an implausible plot to justify the expulsion of Venezuelan scientists and uncomfortable witnesses from the territories of Amazonas and Guayana, in order to proceed with the progressive occupation of that jungle ecosystem for their sinister plans. As part of the plot, in 2000, they recruited Patrick Tierney, a journalist specializing in conspiracy theories, to whom they assigned a team of anthropologists and scientists from the North American academic left from Cornell University, Rutgers University, the University of California-SD, UC-Berkeley among other research centers, so that these useful idiots would advise him and nurture his sensationalist style. With the support of the well-known newspaper New York Times, which began to divert its editorial line towards unconfirmed news and facts, thus inaugurating the era of fake news with Tierney’s articles, A matrix of opinion adverse to science was created in Venezuela, in order to discredit well-known scientists and academicsamong them Dr. Marcel Roche, the anthropologist Napoleon Chagnon, James Neel, the best specialist in human genetics and important scientific institutions such as the IVIC, which carried out scientific research in Venezuelan Guyana and the Amazon.

Yanomami, one of the ethnic groups in danger of extinction. Photo Charles Brewer / courtesy of the author. Yanomami, one of the ethnic groups in danger of extinction. Photo / Charles Brewer / courtesy of the author

Tierney and the “committed” anthropologists of the North American academic left chose the target of their allegations very well: the bioethnographer Napoleón Chagnon (1938-2019), an authority in the study of the Yanomami, with whom important Venezuelan scientists worked. Over a period of 30 years, Chagnon participated in or organized around 20 expeditions to the Venezuelan Amazon, building an unprecedented database on the Yanomamö ethnic group.. in his book Yanomamö: The Fierce People (Yanomamö: The Fierce People,1968), Napoleon Chagnon deepened his studies of sociobiology, delving into the biogenetics of this tribe to investigate, among other aspects, the origin of their bellicosity, which makes him refer to the Yanomami as “our contemporary ancestors who live in a state of war “Throughout his field observations he confirmed that, “through violence, the Yanomami male seems to increase his social and reproductive success and that of his lineage, becoming more fit to survive.” This bothered those who support the utopian idea of ​​the “noble savage”, hence, in one of his first articles, Tierney called him a “ferocious anthropologist” (The Fierce Anthropologist, The New York Times, 10/09/2000), for having described the Yanomami as a tribe of warlike men, as if the Yanomami were not human or did not use violence to defend their homes and women from the abduction of their rivals . Without any evidence, Tierney accused Chagnon, Roche and other notable scientists of not only manipulating the indigenous people but of causing their deaths by using them as guinea pigs in radioactive experiments.

Various authors agree in denouncing that this dirty war in the academy sought the “assassination of the personality and reputation” of Napoleon Chagnon and those who have ideas contrary to critical anthropology. It was no surprise to those attending the annual convention of the American Anthropological Association to listen to the presentations by anthropologists from UC-Berkeley, in which they called on their colleagues to become “witnesses” of societal situations instead of being “objective observers”. A call to discard the scientific method and become activists of the subversive ideas of the continental left. Scientific and academic institutions of recognized prestige, such as the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America, the American Anthropological Association, the International Society of Genetics, the University of Michigan and the University of California, to name a few of them, They reacted against this position and concluded that Tierney’s accusations lacked truth, being based on fictions and the intrigues of Marxist anthropologists and scientists aligned with Cuba and ChavismoHowever, they achieved their objective, which was to undermine the credibility of Chagnon and other scientists, especially the promoters of the creation of a biosphere reserve to safeguard the Amazon, preventing them from entering that region of great importance ever since. geostrategic, leaving the field free to dark corporations interested in strategic minerals such as Uranium and Coltan, to the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN) and the FARC, both allies of drug trafficking that, together with the Venezuelan military, they control from At that time, the exploitation of mineral resources, specifically gold and diamonds in those territories, caused an environmental and human catastrophe in Amazonas.

Yanomami Illegal Mining Monitoring System / Photo: Bruno Kelly / Courtesy of SOS Orinoco Edgar Cherubini The ongoing destruction of the lungs of the planet is at risk of reaching a point of no return. In the photograph you can see the mining camps on the Uraricoera River in Yanomami territory, Parima, Roraima state, border with Venezuela. Yanomami Illegal Mining Monitoring System (2022) / Photo: Bruno Kelly / Courtesy of SOS Orinoco

The Chavista regime and its deconstructionist accomplices from the North American academy, who spoke of promoting ethnic political movements to “fight for the rights of indigenous peoples,” They turned the indigenous people into victims of an ethnocide currently in progress, by dividing those vast territories among the regime’s corrupt mafias associated with international criminal organizations to plunder the Amazon. The extractive projects promoted by Chávez and continued by Maduro and his military have since then been indiscriminately devastating the jungle and using mercury in the gold extraction process, damaging the soil and poisoning the rivers. The mines are located in indigenous territories, where children and young people are used as guides, enslaved, harassed and murdered, which implies the progressive disappearance, among other ethnic groups, of the Yeküana and the Yanomami, primordial cultures that have survived in harmony with the jungle for thousands of years. The Venezuelan Amazon is part of the Amazon ecosystem and is one of the most prodigious reserves of natural resources in the world. Its rainforests are 75 million years old and sustain climate balance by producing clouds, rain, water and oxygen for the planet. Its destruction in progress is at risk of reaching a point of no return, endangering the indigenous cultures that live there and that constitute a reservoir of the ancestral wisdom of humanity, today in danger of extinction. It is necessary to promote a new Nuremberg to judge these criminals and their “progressive” academic partners responsible for this humanitarian and ecological disaster in progress in the jungles south of the Orinoco.

(email protected)